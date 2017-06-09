Theresa May claims only Tories can offer ‘certainty’

Theresa May has said she will form a Government to provide Britain with “certainty” and to lead the country into the Brexit talks.

Following an audience with the Queen at Buckingham Palace, the Prime Minister said she was confident that she would be able to work with the Democratic Unionists at Westminster in a new administration.

“I will now form a Government - a Government that can provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country,” she said.

“This Government will guide the country through the crucial Brexit talks that begin in just ten days time.”

