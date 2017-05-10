Survey: Tories set for best election result in 25 years

The Conservatives are set for their best result in almost a quarter of a century in Scotland while the SNP has lost ground but retains a significant lead, according to an exclusive online survey.

The survey, carried out on newspaper websites across Scotland and the UK in partnership with Google, found a significant increase in the proportion of people ready to vote Conservative as polls suggest Theresa May is heading for a landslide victory.

The SNP retains a significant lead over Scotland's other parties, according to a new survey.

Overall, the survey of almost 10,000 people across the UK found that the Tories were set to benefit from a collapse in support for Ukip.

In Scotland, 24.4 per cent of respondents said they planned to vote Tory, compared to 18.4 per cent who said they did so in 2015.

A further 40.7 per cent said they would vote SNP - down from the 45.8 per cent who said they backed Nicola Sturgeon’s party at the last election.

Labour are in third, with 16.8 per cent of Scottish respondents saying they would vote for the party, compared to 19.2 per cent who said they did in 2015.

The results suggests the Conservatives could pick up a number of their key targets in Scotland, which include Moray, Perth and North Perthshire, and East Renfrewshire, while the Lib Dems would also threaten to oust the SNP in Edinburgh West and East Dunbartonshire.

It also suggests that Labour’s sole Scottish MP Ian Murray has a chance of holding on to his seat in Edinburgh South.

People in Scotland are more likely to think Nicola Sturgeon would be the best person to negotiate Brexit, with 46 per cent choosing her compared to 35 per cent who said Theresa May would do the best job.

Women particularly favoured Sturgeon, with 53 per cent saying she’d do best compared to 39 per cent of men.

More than 750 people responded in Scotland, with a total of 9,741 people completing the survey nationwide.

