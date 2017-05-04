SNP pledge £8m Glasgow funding days before council election

The Tories have called for an investigation after the Scottish Government announced an £8.35 million investment for Glasgow just days before the local council elections.

Scottish Conservative MSP Ross Thomson has written to Leslie Evans, the government’s Permanent Secretary, asking for an explanation as to why the announcement was made by housing minister Kevin Stewart so close to Thursday’s vote.

The investment of £8.35m from the Spruce (Scottish Partnership for Regeneration in Urban Centres) fund is to support the refurbishment of Dalmore House, a landmark building on St Vincent Street, in central Glasgow.

Mr Thomson questioned the motives for the announcement, adding that the SNP “have been explicit that they are prioritising Glasgow in these local elections”.

He added: “This looks like a blatant attempt to sway voters in an area that is being targeted by the SNP.

“I have written to the Permanent Secretary to the Scottish Government asking for an explanation as to how this could be announced just 48 hours before voters go to the polls. People need to have absolute confidence that public money is not being used for party political ends.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “A letter has been received by the Permanent Secretary and a response will issue in due course.”