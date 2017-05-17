SNP candidate probe is over ‘vulnerbale person’ trust fund

A investigation into an SNP candidate by the professional body for solicitors is focusing on her management of a trust fund set up for a vulnerable person, according to reports.

Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, who is defending her seat in Ochil and South Perthshire, is being probed by the Law Society of Scotland in connection with her former law firm, Hamilton Burns WS.

The Daily Mail reports that the investigation relates to a trust fund set up for a vulnerable person, for which she was a signatory.

The reports have led to renewed calls for Mrs Ahmed-Sheikh to be suspended by the SNP until the investigation has concluded.

Scottish Labour election coordinator James Kelly MSP called the allegation “devastating”

“Quite simply, Nicola Sturgeon must immediately suspend Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh,” Mr Kelly said.

“There is no more time for prevarication from the SNP leadership – any further delays in suspending Mrs Ahmed-Sheikh would be completely unacceptable.

“Nicola Sturgeon can no longer stand by her candidate in Ochil and South Perthshire.

“Voters need urgent answers – they have a right to have all the facts before they go to the polls next month.”

Mrs Ahmed-Sheikh has been backed by her party, and said the probe related to “administrative matters” when news first surfaced.

If she is found to have committed misconduct, Ms Ahmed-Sheikh could be referred to the Scottish Solicitors’ Discipline Tribunal, which has the power to strike off lawyers.

The Law Society has not commented on its investigation. The SNP has been contacted for comment.