SNP and Tories clash over have “squeezed” household incomes

Household incomes have been squeezed by the Conservatives, the SNP claimed today as it promised to “stand up for families”.

The Nationalists’ manifesto includes pledges to boost household incomes with a real Living Wage, an end to the freeze on benefits and an end to the two-child cap on Child Tax Credits.

The party has also promised to press for a legal right to breastfeed at work and to ensure that all workplaces provide new parents with information on their rights.

But the Tories said the SNP had only succeeded in making Scotland “the highest taxed part of the UK” and had hammered local businesses with rates increases.

All parties are intensifying their campaigns with one week left until the general election.

“Families across the country have felt their pay packets being squeezed under the Tories - which is why SNP MPs will stand up for household incomes and against Tory austerity,” SNP candidate for East Renfrewshire Kirsten Oswald said.

“The SNP will push for a real Living Wage, with the minimum wage matching the cost of living.

“We’ll stand up against the two child cap on tax credits - and the appalling rape clause that demands victims disclose their attack in order to claim benefits.

“And we’ll fight for help for those under pressure by rejecting the freeze on benefits.

“At the heart of our plans is a responsible fiscal plan to end austerity and free up resources to invest in public services, protect family budgets and call a halt to cuts in social security support for working families and the disabled.”

Scottish Conservative candidate for East Renfrewshire Paul Masterton said: “The SNP has chosen to punish hard-working Scots by making Scotland the highest taxed part of the United Kingdom, and hammered local businesses with massive hikes in rates.

“Rather than protect payments, the SNP want to raid them.

“And of course, the SNP won’t admit the catastrophic effects an independent Scotland would have on people’s pay packets, growth and the economy.

“A vote for the Scottish Conservatives will send a clear message to the SNP that people don’t want separation and the severe detriment it would have on households across the country.”

