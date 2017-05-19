Scottish Government videos branded ‘misuse of taxpayers’ cash’

A series of videos produced by the Scottish Government to mark 10 years since the SNP won power at Holyrood have been branded a “flagrant misuse of taxpayers’ money” by a senior Labour member.

The short clips, which have been shared on social media and feature a number of cabinet ministers, were commissioned to mark 10 years of policy intiatives in devolved areas by the Nationalists

In one video, finance minister Derek Mackay said he was most proud of “giving 16 and 17-year-olds the vote in elections under our control in Scotland, but also the tax powers we have so the taxes are fairer in Scotland and welfare as well, so we are able to support the most vulnerable”.

Scottish Labour General Election campaign manager James Kelly MSP said people had a right to expect the government “to act properly” in an election period.

“This appears to be a flagrant misuse of taxpayers’ money to promote the SNP’s decade of division,” he said.

“People have a right to expect their government to act properly, particularly in a General Election period – and the Scottish Government should explain who authorised these videos to be made and why.

“The truth is, after a decade of SNP government, NHS waiting times are up, the standard of reading and writing in our schools is down and the gap between the richest and the rest remains as stubborn as ever.

“For the last ten years, the SNP has done nothing except focus on dividing our country and forcing through an unwanted and divisive second independence referendum.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “This material focuses on the Scottish Government’s achievements in devolved responsibilities during the last ten years and is entirely factual.

“It is legitimate Scottish Government business and is entirely consistent with the pre-election guidance.”

