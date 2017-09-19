Scottish and Welsh Governments table Brexit amendements

The Scottish and Welsh governments have published amendments to key Brexit legislation, stating they are necessary to “respect the hard-won devolution settlements”.

The administrations have branded the EU withdrawal bill currently going through Westminster as a “power grab”.

They have said they cannot recommend giving consent to the legislation unless it is substantially changed.

The amendments are aimed at preventing the UK government from taking control of devolved policy areas when powers are returned from the EU, Scottish and Welsh ministers said.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Carwyn Jones, First Minister of Wales, have written a joint letter to the Prime Minister.

They wrote: “We want a European Union (Withdrawal) Bill that can be made to work with, not against, devolution.

“The current Bill will need to be substantially amended for us to be able to recommend to our respective legislatures that they give their consent to it.”