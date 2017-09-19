Scottish and Welsh governments publish Brexit bill amendments

The Scottish and Welsh governments have published amendments to key Brexit legislation, stating they are necessary to “respect the hard-won devolution settlements”.

The administrations have branded the EU withdrawal bill currently going through Westminster as a “power grab”.

They have said they cannot recommend giving consent to the legislation unless it is substantially changed.

The amendments are aimed at preventing the UK government from taking control of devolved policy areas when powers are returned from the EU, Scottish and Welsh ministers said.

READ MORE: JK Rowling compares Brexit ‘media bias’ claims to Yes campaign

READ MORE: Union backs teacher’s ‘utterly failing’ letter to Nicola Sturgeon

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Carwyn Jones, First Minister of Wales, have written a joint letter to the Prime Minister.

They wrote: “We want a European Union (Withdrawal) Bill that can be made to work with, not against, devolution.

“The current Bill will need to be substantially amended for us to be able to recommend to our respective legislatures that they give their consent to it.”

The leaders warned Theresa May that they have begun “to consider the scope for preparing alternative devolved legislation to provide for continuity of law on withdrawal from the EU”.

However they insisted that this is not their “preferred option”.

Instead, they said their amendments, described as a “constructive contribution”, would enable progress to be made among the governments.

The Scottish Government said the proposed changes would ensure devolved policy areas come back to the Scottish Parliament and National Assembly of Wales on withdrawal from the EU, rather than be returned to Westminster.

It said the amendments would also prevent UK ministers unilaterally changing the Scotland Act and Government of Wales Act, require the agreement of the Scottish Government on necessary changes to current EU law in devolved areas after Brexit, and ensure additional restrictions are not placed on devolved ministers compared with UK Government ministers.

Scotland’s Brexit minister Michael Russell said: “We have said we are willing to co-operate with the UK Government but this cannot mean allowing Westminster to drive a coach and horses through the devolution settlement.

“At present that is what the EU (Withdrawal) Bill does. The UK Government will take control of all policy areas exercised at EU level, whether they are devolved or not.

“That is why the First Ministers of Scotland and Wales have described this bill as a naked power grab.

“We have made it repeatedly clear that we are not opposed in principle to UK-wide arrangements, but devolved policy areas must come back to the Scottish Parliament, where they properly lie, and then we can work towards an agreement.”