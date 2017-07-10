Scotland’s voice ‘must be heard in Brexit talks’

Scotland’s External Affairs Secretary has told European Union ambassadors that the country’s voice should be heard in future Brexit negotiations.

Fiona Hyslop stressed the importance of Scotland retaining membership of the single market at a meeting with ambassadors in London.

Speaking ahead of the event, she said: “It is essential that the UK government looks again at the issue of single market membership.

“As the election results on June 8 clearly show, the UK government has no mandate to leave the single market. The Prime Minister should reconsider her aim of a hard and damaging Brexit and listen to the views of all nations of the United Kingdom.

“Removing the UK, and Scotland in particular, from the single market and customs union will cause severe long-term economic damage, hitting jobs, growth and living standards.”

She called on the UK government to look again at the options set out in the Scotland’s Place in Europe paper in December, adding: “If the UK government wish to build consensus then it is vital that Scotland has a seat at the negotiations.”