Ruth Davidson: ‘Indyref2 is dead’

Scottish Conservative party leader Ruth Davidson has claimed the prospect of a second independence referendum iss “dead” following a triumphant night for her party.

Ms Davdison said the Tories had built on successes in last year’s Scottish Parliament election, and on last month’s council vote.

She told the BBC: “But there was one big issue in this campaign and it was Nicola Sturgeon trying to run through a second independence referendum in March and the country’s reaction to that,” she said.

“I think we have seen the country’s reaction in the number of SNP seat’s falling. Indyref 2 is dead.”

Ms Davidson added: “Now it’s time to get back to what matters to the people of Scotland - that’s sorting out our schools, growing our economy and looking at our public services.”

READ MORE: Alex Salmond loses his Gordon seat to Tories

More to follow