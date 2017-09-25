Ruth Davidson ‘backed plot to oust Theresa May’ after election

Ruth Davidson backed a plot to install Amber Rudd as Conservative leader and oust Theresa May in the wake of her election disaster, it has been claimed.

The Scottish Conservative leader gave her support to an attempt by leading Tory moderates, including David Cameron and George Osborne, to install the Home Secretary as Prime Minister, according to a new book by Sunday Times political editor Tim Shipman.

It was one of two plots hatched but never acted upon in the small hours of 9 June, with Shipman also reporting that Philip Hammond gave Boris Johnson his backing to lead the Tories, along with David Davis.

The Chancellor is said to have sent a late-night text message to Mr Johnson, suggesting Mr Davis “could run Brexit, [Mr Hammond] could run the economy and Boris could run the shop”.

The claims were not the only news to undermine Mrs May’s authority around the cabinet table. Mr Davis will today embark on a fresh round of talks on Britain’s EU withdrawal amid continuing tensions among ministers over the Government’s negotiating strategy.

Despite Mrs May’s attempt at a unifying Brexit speech in Florence on Friday, the Sunday Times also reported that Mr Hammond had been pressing for a longer transition period while the Sunday Tele-graph said Mr Johnson had demanded fresh assurances that Britain would not adopt any new EU rules and regulations during the transition.

