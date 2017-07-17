Royals land in Warsaw to help build EU relations

Prince George has joined his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for a major European tour but looked a little shy and uncertain as he took his first steps in Warsaw.

After landing in the Polish capital in a private chartered jet, William took the hand of the future King and led him down the plane’s steps as Kate followed carrying Princess Charlotte.

The surroundings of Warsaw Chopin Airport may have been strange for George along with the unknown faces of dignitaries and soldiers in the guard of honour waiting on the runway.

But they were all in keeping with the start of the Cambridges’ official five-day tour of Poland and Germany, taken at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and likely to be seen as another royal Brexit diplomacy tour.

Despite a light shower, William and Kate, who dazzled in a Alexander McQueen outfit, looked relaxed as they chatted to Jonathan Knott, Britain’s ambassador to Poland, his wife Angela, and the diplomat’s Polish counterpart in Britain Arkady Rzegocki.