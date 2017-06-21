Queen’s choice of hat becomes unlikely Brexit talking point

Throughout a lifetime of public service, the Queen has worn more than one hat, but on a day dominated by Brexit, her choice of headwear became an unlikely talking point.

Observers of the Queen’s Speech today seized on the monarch’s regal attire, claiming her hat bore more than passing resemblance to the flag of Europe.

The royal blue number, studded with seven yellow flowers - each with a small round centre - was cited by social media users as evidence of the Queen’s disapproval of the decision to leave the European Union.

Writing on Twitter, Federica Cocco observed: “Not to be facetious but the Queen’s Hat looks like the European Union flag.”

A surprised Ciara Knight remarked: “Woah, anyone else notice the subliminal message in The Queen’s hat?”

The keenly debated topic even saw a hashtag generated in the form of #QueensHat, with another Twitter user, Sam Youles, asking: “Did the Queen intentionally wear an EU flag themed hat, or was she magnificently trolled by her stylist?”

Some went so far as to suggest the 91-year-old was using the state opening to make clear her feelings about Brexit. One such onlooker, Sam Russell, wrote: “Has the Queen subtly shown how she feels about #Brexit by wearing a hat that looks a bit like the EU flag? #QueensSpeech #conspiracytheory”

The Queen’s attire was in keeping with the decision to hold a scaled back ceremony for the State Opening of Parliament.

Instead of her state crown and ceremonial robes, she wore the hat, matched by a blue day dress.

The decision to pare back the traditional pomp and ceremony was taken because today’s event took place just four days after the Trooping the Colour, and it was deemed impractical for the military to stage two major events in such a short timeframe.

READ MORE: Conservative manifesto ‘torn up’ as Brexit dominates Queen’s Speech