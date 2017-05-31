Poll: SNP on course to win 50 seats at general election

The SNP are on course to lose six seats to the Conservatives at the general election but still comfortably return a majority of Scotland’s MPs, a new poll suggests.

Nicola Sturgeon’s party is on 43 per cent of those certain to vote on June 8, according to an Ipos Mori survey published today, down from 50 per cent at the 2015 Westminster election.

A new poll suggests the SNP could lose six seats at the general election - but Nicola Sturgeon's party would still comfortably remain Scotland's biggest party in terms of MPs. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

The Tories are on 25 per cent, the same as Scottish Labour. The Liberal Democrats are on five per cent.

The poll of 1016 voters north of the border was carried out between May 22 and 27.

Electoral Calculus predicts the voting intentions revealed by the poll would see the SNP return 50 of Scotland’s 59 MPS, with the Tories picking up six seats to win a total of seven.

Labour and the Lib Dems would hold their single seats.

Scottish Labour General Election campaign manager James Kelly, speaking in reaction to the poll, said: “This is another encouraging poll which shows that increasing numbers of Scots know the only way to defeat the SNP in the majority of seats in Scotland is to vote Labour on June 8.

“In seats such as Edinburgh South, East Lothian, Lanark and Hamilton East, Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill, and Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, only Labour can beat the SNP - the Tories aren’t at the races here.

“Support for Ruth Davidson is declining as voters reject her vision for a more divided society and turn to Kezia Dugdale’s vision for a country for the many, not the few.”

