Poll: Labour surge continues as party gains on Tories

Labour continues to close the gap on the Conservatives as the parties head towards the General Election on June 8, according to a new opinion poll.

The poll by Survation for ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB) puts Labour on 37 per cent, up three points on a week ago and six points behind the Tories who are unchanged on 43 per cent.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn at a rally in Glasgow. Picture: PA

The Liberal Democrats on 8 per cent and Ukip on 4 per cent are both unchanged while the SNP are down one on 2 per cent and the Greens are also down one on 1 per cent.

While more than half, 53 per cent, said they believed Theresa May would make the best prime minister, support for Mr Corbyn is rising at 30 per cent, an increase of nine points since a GMB/Survation poll on May 5 and 6.

The findings come after a clutch of polls at the weekend showed Labour gaining ground with the Conservative lead down to single figures.

• Survation interviewed 1,009 UK residents aged 18 and over by telephone on May 26 and 27.