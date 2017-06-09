North East Fife vote could be decided by coin toss

The final vote in North East Fife is going right to the wire with some sources speculating it could be decided by a coin toss after candidates were split by a single vote following two recounts.

The SNP’s incumbent Stephen Gethins and Liberal Democrat challenger Elizabeth Riches are split by just one ballot, which could lead officials to take the unprecedented step of deciding the vote via the tossing of a coin.

A coin toss could take place if a third recount doesn’t result in a clear victor.

READ MORE: Alex Salmond loses his Gordon seat to Tories

READ MORE: Ruth Davidson: ‘Indyref2 is dead’

In the UK, returning officers are legally obliged to settle elections immediately if recounts fail to establish a winner.

It has never happened in an election to the House of Commons, but has occurred in local elections.

Worksop North East seat in Bassetlaw District Council was won by Labour on the toss of a coin in 2000 after three recounts.