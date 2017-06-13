Michael Gove backs compromise on ‘softer’ Brexit

Michael Gove has backed Ruth Davidson’s calls for cross-party cooperation on Brexit, hinting at a ‘softer’ deal retaining greater economic ties with the EU.

The Leave campaign leader and newly-appointed Environment Secretary said the UK would leave the EU, but added that it was “really important” that the exit package is “in the interests of the whole country”.

It is the latest sign of a softening of the government’s stance, as the Conservatives and opposition parties converge on a common position in the wake of an inconclusive election campaign.

Reports suggest talks have taken place between moderates in the cabinet and Labour MPs, as well as between the SNP and pro-EU Conservative backbenchers, in a bid to find common ground on Brexit.