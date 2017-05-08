May and Sturgeon to take part in BBC election TV specials

The BBC will hold two special editions of Question Time with party leaders including Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon in the lead up to the General Election.

The Broadcaster says the programmes next month will allow the public to put question to the politicians.

Hosted by David Dimbleby, the first Question Time Special on June 2 will pit Prime Minster Theresa May against Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

READ MORE - Lesley Riddoch: Peak SNP? I dinnae think so?

Followed by Tim Farron and Nicola Sturgeon on June 4.

Mishal Husain will moderate a seven-way debate on 31 May.

That debate, to be broadcast live on BBC One from Cambridge will feature senior Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat, SNP, Plaid Cymru, Green Party and UKIP figures.

READ MORE - Ruth Davidson: We will bring SNP back down to size

The final BBC debate will be a Newsbeat Youth debate on 6 June with an audience of 16-34 year olds hosted by Tina Daheley in Manchester.

In addition, Mrs May and her husband Philip are also expected to appear on BBC’s One Show on 9 May.