May and Corbyn both branded ‘losers’ after TV Q&A

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn have both been branded “losers” by the Liberal Democrats after their TV clash.

Party leader Tim Farron said the encounter, in which the Prime Minister and Mr Corbyn were quizzed separately, showed the choice between Tory and Labour was one of “meanness or fantasy”.

Insisting neither of the two major party leaders had won the TV event, and both were “losers” at the end of it, Mr Farron told the Press Association: “Theresa May’s complacency in where she stands in this election was so obvious in her failure to have any answers on what happens next for our country.

“Those worried about the dementia tax will be even more worried than they were to start off with.”

Mr Farron insisted the TV showdown proved Mr Corbyn was “not fit” to be leader of the opposition.

Visiting a bakery in south London, where he tried his hand at making pastry, Mr Farron said: “I thought the Prime Minister’s shambolic attempt to try and explain away her manifesto, and, in particular the dementia tax, was matched by Jeremy Corbyn’s failure to provide any realistic alternative.

“If that is all we have to choose between, meanness and fantasy, what a depressing election it would be.”

When asked if the Lib Dems would be doing better in the polls if Nick Clegg was still leader, Mr Farron said: “I have no idea whatsoever.”