Labour suspends Aberdeen councillors over Tory coalition deal

Scottish Labour was plunged into civil war today as the party suspended its group of councillors in Aberdeen for agreeing to a coalition with the Conservatives on the city council.

In an open challenge to Kezia Dugdale’s authority as leader, the nine elected representatives ignored warnings from party officials not to proceed with a power-sharing deal with 11 Tories and three independents.

Labour insisted the councillors had broken party rules after a panel from its executive committee took the decision on Tuesday to reject a coalition deal with the Tories - as guarantees on redundancies and an end to austerity in the city could not be met.

But that failed to stop a deal being announced on Thursday morning, with group leader Jenny Laing choosing to join forces with Douglas Lumsdene, leader of the Tories on the local authority.

The timing could not have been worse for Ms Dugdale, who was in Glasgow to make a speech on why voters should back her party to send a message to the Conservatives as well as the SNP.

“Labour values must always run through any deals in local government,” she said.

“The hundreds of thousands of Scots who vote for us have the absolute right to expect us to defend local services against cuts and properly fund the services that so many people rely on such as education and care for the elderly.

“Labour cannot do any deal with another party if it would result in further austerity being imposed on local communities.

“Tory austerity risks hurting so many families in Aberdeen, and Labour will simply will not stand for that.”

A deadline of 5pm was imposed for the councillors to withdraw from the proposed coalition. Once it past, their suspension was swiftly announced by the party.

A spokesman said: “A panel of the Scottish Executive Committee of the Labour Party, made up of trade union representatives, local party representatives, affiliated groups and the leadership, took the decision on Tuesday evening to reject a proposed power-sharing deal in Aberdeen with the Conservatives and independent councillors.

“All Labour councillors in Aberdeen were today requested to stand down from the multi-party arrangement, with a deadline of 5pm.

“That deadline has now passed and the party has contacted each councillor to inform them they have been suspended with immediate effect, pending investigation.

“As a result, there are currently no councillors in office in Aberdeen representing Labour.”

The decision was seized on by the SNP. Nicola Sturgeon said: “What a total shambles. Suspension doesn’t change fact that these councillors have used Labour votes to give Aberdeen a Tory council.” The First Minister had earlier tweeted: “So it seems Kezia Dugdale is not such an opponent of Tory austerity after all.”

Callum McCaig, SNP candidate for Aberdeen South and former leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “This is absolutely shameful behaviour from Labour.

“They can no longer call themselves a party that supports public services, given this anti-democratic pact with a right-wing Tory party obsessed with austerity and cuts.

“People across Aberdeen and the rest of Scotland now know where Labour’s priorities lie – they put jumping into bed with the Tories ahead of any principle.

“The SNP won this local election in Aberdeen decisively, yet we face being locked out of office by a Labour party that is now committed to cutting public services rather than engaging with our progressive programme to improve people’s lives across Aberdeen.”

Douglas Lumsden, Scottish Conservative group leader, said: “Aberdeen needs councillors to work together across party lines for the benefit of all who live here.

“The city has gone through a difficult period due to the downturn in oil and gas and we need stability and strong leadership.

“Crucially, we now have a Unionist coalition that will put the interests of Aberdeen first, not obsess over a second independence referendum.

“However, the reckless threat of disciplinary action against Aberdeen Labour from Kezia Dugdale today could put that stability at risk.”

The decision to suspend the Aberdeen group will have a knock-on effect across the country as other potential council coalition deals are plunged into doubt.

The Labour group in West Lothian has already placed a formal request for a coalition with the Conservatives to the party’s Scottish Executive Committee. Officials are due to meet last night to discuss the proposals.

The party is also in discussions to form a minority administration in North Lanarkshire, with the support from the Tories.

Sarah Duncan, one of the suspended Aberdeen councillors, said there had been “lots of misinformation” regarding the coalition deal.

“We have an agreement to implement all 15 (of our) manifesto pledges,” she tweeted. “We believe this is best deal for the city. Unlike the SNP we’re willing to put Aberdeen first.”

