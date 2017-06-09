Kezia Dugdale says Labour can now win any Scottish seat

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said the party had run the SNP so close it could win any seat in the next election.

Ms Dugdale also hailed its six new MPs for providing nearly one quarter of the resurgent party’s gains at Westminster.

A delighted Kezia Dugdale celebrates with the six new Scottish Labour MPs. Picture: John Devlin

She described the increase from one seat in 2015, and coming within 100 votes of the Nationalists in other seats, as a “fantastic result”.

She said: “Every single seat is a contender next time round.”

Close calls included being 60 votes behind the SNP in Glasgow South West and 75 votes short in Glasgow East.

Ms Dugdale said her priority was for the SNP to shelve a second independence referendum.

She also said Theresa May was making a “grave mistake” in staying on as Prime Minister.

She called on Mrs May to resign to give Labour an opportunity to form a minority government.

Jeremy Corbyn becoming Prime Minister was “still a possibility”.

However, Ms Dugdale ruled out any deal with the SNP or other parties.

She said: “There will not be a progressive alliance.”

She said she was “thrilled” for the six new MPs, who will join sole incumbent Ian Murray, who increased Labour’s vote in Edinburgh South by nearly 16 per cent.

New Glasgow North East MP Paul Sweeney, a community worker, achieved Labour’s second biggest swing north of the Border, recapturing what was once Westminster’s safest seat from the SNP with a 9.2 per cent increase in its share of the vote, albeit with a majority of just 242.

In the other gains from the Nationalists, North Lanarkshire councillor Hugh Gaffney won Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill with an 8.7 per cent vote increase and an 1,586 majority.

South Lanarkshire councillor Ged Killen took Rutherglen and Hamilton West with a 265 majority and 2.3 per cent increase in the vote.

In the east, Shelter Scotland staffer Danielle Rowley, 27, who is also daughter of Scottish Labour deputy leader Alex Rowley, became the party’s youngest Scottish MP, winning Midlothian with an 885 majority and 6.2 per cent vote increase.

Prestonpans primary school teacher Martin Whitfield took East Lothian with a 5.1 per cent increase and 3,083 majority.

Fife Council deputy leader Lesley Laird won Gordon Brown’s old seat of Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath with a 259 majority and 3.5 per cent increase.

