Kezia Dugdale attacks ‘lazy and lacklustre’ Labour Brexit campaign

Scottish Labour’s former leader Kezia Dugdale has called for a second vote on Brexit and criticised Jeremy Corbyn’s “lazy and lacklustre” Remain campaign.

Dugdale said Labour should be fighting harder to main membership of the single market.

Writing a column in the Daily Record

she said she is “fraught with anger and frustration” over the issue.

She writes: “I blame David Cameron for calling a referendum no one wanted in the first place, but I also blame my party, the Labour Party for a totally lazy and lacklustre remain campaign that got us here.

“And yes, I blame Jeremy Corbyn too for failing to use the power of his popular appeal to convince traditional labour voters to see that Europe creates more good than harm.”

She insisted there should be a second vote once the terms of Brexit are known.

“If the UK Parliament and the other 27 nations of Europe get a final say on the deal, why shouldn’t we? No one voted to be poorer but that’s what we’re all going to be.

“Brexit is spiralling out of control and out of the interests of working people. That’s why we the people should take back control with a final vote on the deal.”