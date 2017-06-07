Jeremy Corbyn tells Glasgow rally: Labour is not doing deals

Jeremy Corbyn has said he would not do deals with other parties and urged voters to back his vision for a fairer society as the general election campaign enters its final day.

The Labour leader addressed a crowd of around 200 in Buchanan Street at 8am as part of a whistle-stop tour of seven constituencies before the polls open tomorrow.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party 'would not do deals' and promised a Government 'for the many, not the fews' while speaking in Glasgow this morning. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

He made no reference to the SNP or the prospect of a second independence referendum during a 10 minute stump speech, instead focusing his attack on Theresa May and the Conservatives.

“Our party is not doing deals, we’re not offering anything other than us, our manifesto, and our programme,” he said.

“This campaign is a choice. There has never been a clearer choice. The choice is: another five years of a Tory Government underfunding services across the UK, including here in Scotland, or a Labour Government that invests for all, all across Britain.

“We put forward a transformative manifesto which says the financial crisis of 2008/09 should not be paid for on the backs of the poorest and most vulnerable in our society. Austerity has to end. An investment economy must replace it. A whole sense of social justice must replace it.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn gives a speech in Buchanan Street, Glasgow, ahead of tomorrow's General Election. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The Labour leader added that he did not want “the support of the super rich” and said he was proud that the average campaign donation to his party was £22.

He also hit out at Theresa May’s reported hesitancy to criticise Donald Trump after the US president made repeated attacks on the London mayor, Sadiq Khan, in the wake of Saturday’s terror attack.

He said: “I can assure you that a Labour Government would not hesitate to ring up and write to Donald Trump and say: sorry mate, you’re wrong.”

Mr Corbyn had chosen to make his own campaign appearance in Glasgow while Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale visited the capital to support the party’s Edinburgh South candidate Ian Murray.

He asked supporters to imagine ‘waking up on Friday to a Labour Government’ and claimed his measures of success were very different to the Tories.

“I want to lead a Government that measures its success by the real opportunities for every child in every part of the UK,” he said.

“I want to lead a Government that measures its success in the reductions in poverty within our society. I want to lead a Government that measures its success in the economy by more jobs, better pay, better conditions and more secure work.”

Mr Corbyn’s campaign will conclude in his own constituency of Islington at 9pm this evening.

READ MORE: Tories vow to block indyref2 for five years