Jeremy Corbyn refuses to rule out informal SNP deal

Jeremy Corbyn has declined to rule out an informal arrangement with the Scottish National Party to keep the Tories out of government in the event of a hung parliament but insisted Labour can win the General Election.

Mr Corbyn has ruled out forming a coalition with the SNP but after Times/YouGov research suggested the June 8 poll could result in no party gaining an overall majority, questions were raised about his position on a “confidence and supply” deal.

Such a deal could see the SNP backing a minority Labour government in House of Commons votes on motions of confidence and legislation which authorises the government to spend money.

At a press conference in Westminster, the Labour leader was asked by the New Statesman’s George Eaton: “You’ve ruled out a coalition with the SNP; will you also rule out a confidence and supply arrangement or any kind of deal to keep the Tories out?”

Mr Corbyn replied: “George, I think you spend too much time in Westminster. If I may say so, you should get out a bit more.

“I really believe that because what you would see outside is a very different story - the enthusiasm, the step-change, and the whole ambition of people to win this election for Labour, to elect a Labour government with a majority to carry out what will be an agenda that will radically improve the lives of so many people.”

He added: “I invite you to join us when we celebrate victory.”

Appearing alongside Mr Corbyn, shadow education secretary Angela Rayner dismissed the research and said Labour is “in it to win it”.

“I don’t trust polls. I think anyone that trusts polls at the moment is naive to say the least,” she said.