Holyrood to get new powers ‘at the point of Brexit’

Major EU powers could be devolved to Holyrood on the stroke of Brexit in a bid to break the deadlock with the between the Scottish Government and Westminster, it emerged today.

Farming and fishing are among the areas which are being worked on as a priority, UK First Secretary Damian Green said, but he warned the proposed Brexit Bill won't change. Scotland’s Brexit minister Mike Russell said the current plans “fatally undermine” the powers of the Scottish Parliament and consent for the proposed EU (Withdrawal) Bill would be withheld by MSPs at Holyrood.

Mr Green said today a deal will can be reached and insisted Brexit will mean more powers coming coming to Holyrood - with an immediate transfer planned in some areas.

"I think some powers can be devolved at the point of Brexit," Mr Green said in Edinburgh today. "We want the powers that are properly exercised in Scotland to be exercised in Scotland permanently, so we are where we are now.

"In an ideal world we would have that on day one after Brexit, the powers that are going to be devolved will be devolved. That's what I'm hoping to get to." Theresa May's number two said that he believed and a deal will be eventually reached with teh Scottish Government and this would take the form of a written agreement. But he warned that it would not be included in the EU (Withdrawal) Bil which is unlikely to be changed.

Mr Green revealed that fisheries and farming were among the areas earmarked as a priority during talks with the Scottish Government yesterday. He confirmed that "detailed work" will begin on these areas soon. "Clearly those are hugely important in Scotland," Mr Green added. The legislation will repatriate all powers currently sitting at Brussels to Westminster. The SNP Government objects to this approach, insisting that the Scotland Act, which brought about devolution, clearly sets out which responsibilities, like immigration, belong in London.

Others in areas like farming, fishing and justice are clearly devolved and should be returned to Holyrood.