Gordon Brown: ‘Nationalism has stalled anti-poverty drive’

Progress on tackling poverty has stalled because politics is stuck between the “extremes” of Scottish and Brexit nationalism, Gordon Brown will say today.

The former prime minister will use a campaign speech in Kirkcaldy, Fife, to highlight the “horrendous” scale of child poverty in Scotland.

Forecasts from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) suggest a record 320,000 children living in Scotland will be in poverty by 2022, he will say.

Mr Brown also will argue that nationalism offers “no answers” to tackling the problem and social justice should instead be the “defining issue” of the general election on 8 June.

He is expected to say: “There were 220,000 children in poverty in 2014-15, then 260,000 in 2015-16 – the biggest single rise in one year for an entire generation. Do not forget this figure – 40,000 more children in poverty in just 12 months.

“Then look at what is being reliably forecast by the IFS and Rowntree Trust for the year 2022. In less than five years’ time, 320,000 children living in Scotland – that is one in every three – will officially be in poverty.”

Highlighting projections which suggest the total number of Scots in poverty will reach 1,200,000 in the next five years, Mr Brown will say: “At the moment, Scotland is seeing no progress on what matters most – social justice – because politics is frozen between two extremes of Scottish nationalism and Brexit nationalism.”