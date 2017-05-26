‘Get out of Scotland!’: watch Tory activists harassed on street

Video footage has emerged of a pro-independence supporter shouting abuse at Tory canvassers on the election campaign trail including taunts of "You're not welcome in Scotland.".

The scenes have been branded "unacceptable" by senior Conservatives who said it was carried out by "SNP activists" and called on Nicola Sturgeon to take action.

The footage was taken in Cowie, Stirlingshire on Thursday night when national campaigning was still informally suspended in the aftermath of the Manchester bombings. It appears to have been taken inside a moving car with two pro-independence supporters following Conservatives around the streets as they campaign on foot.

The driver of the vehicle says she is filming "live" and shouts at the canvassers.

Tory MSP Miles Briggs called on the First Minister to act

"Get out of Cowie, get out of Bannockburn, get out of Scotland - you're not welcome."

The video lasts almost four minutes and the driver tells Conservative campaigners she will be following them all around their canvassing route.

"Run away, get out this is Tory-free Bannockburn. Tories are not welcome - now move. Every time you come up on the street you will be coming after."

The video was posted on social media last night by Tory candidate in Stirling Stephen Kerr.

"This is what members of my campaign team routinely endure. This video was made tonight by SNP activists in Cowie," he said.

Tory Edinburgh South West candidate Miles Briggs called on the First Minister to intervene.

Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP cannot simply ignore or try to wash their hands of the unacceptable actions of her former MPs and party members.

