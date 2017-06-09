General Election: How Twitter reacted to the results

Celebrities, politicians, political pundits: they all had an opinion on one of the most memorable General Elections for decades. Here’s what they tweeted.

CELEBRITIES

@elliegoulding tweeted: “So happy to know that so many young people, aka the future, voted.”

@lilyallen posted: “Respect Your Youngers”

@rustyrockets said: “For the first time in a long time politics in this country feels optimistic. What a beautiful response. Well done everyone”

@liamgallagher said: “Ch ch ch ch changes turn and face the strange as you were LG x”

@alexander_olly of the band Years and Years wrote: “HAIL TO THE COALITION OF CHAOS I SUMMON THEE”

@Stormzy1 simply tweeted: “Lol haha”

@davidwalliams posted: “Oh Theresa, what have you done?”

@GaryLineker joked: “I think Theresa May has won own goal of the season.”

@AllisonMorris1 columnist with The Irish News based in Belfast said: “When a DUP press conference becomes headline UK news, it’s that kind of day #2017Election”

POLITICIANS

President of Alliance of Liberals @GuyVerhofstadt said: “Yet another own goal, after Cameron now May, will make already complex negotiations even more complicated.”

EU negotiator @MichelBarnier posted: “Brexit negotiations should start when UK is ready; timetable and EU positions are clear. Let’s put our minds together on striking a deal”

Donald Tusk @eucopresident said: “We don’t know when Brexit talks start. We know when they must end. Do your best to avoid a “no deal” as result of “no negotiations”. #GE2017”

PUNDITS

Bloomberg commentator @RobDotHutton said: “The only vote that Theresa May acknowledged was the Brexit referendum. No mention of the general election she just nearly lost.”

Mail on Sunday commentator @DPJHodges posted: “Theresa May’s speech the most staggering exercise in political denial I’ve ever seen.”