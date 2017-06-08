Search

General Election exit poll: Tories to ‘fall short of overall majority’

The polls closed at 10pm. Picture: Getty

The polls closed at 10pm. Picture: Getty

Share this article
1
Have your say

Exit polls in the UK General Election are predicting that the Tories may be short of an overall majority.

The poll shows Conservatives on 314, Labour on 266, Lib Dems on 14, SNP on 34.

More follows

Back to the top of the page