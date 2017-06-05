General Election: Bookmakers reveal SNP MPs likely to lose their seats

A number of high-profile MPs are in danger of losing their seats on Thursday.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes have revealed the Scottish seats where they are predicting a change of party at the General Election on Thursday.

The company estimates that over £60m has been staked on the election so far, with that number expected to rise as we enter the final stretch of campaigning.

READ MORE: Jeremy Corbyn calls on Theresa May to resign

Ladbrokes has used betting patterns and other data to work out the percentage likelihood of a number of high profile politicians.

It is bad news for former BBC journalist and SNP MP John Nicolson, who is rated as a 60 per cent chance to be unemployed come Friday, in the face of a strong challenge by Jo Swinson of the Lib Dems.

Mr Nicolson isn’t the only SNP politician who is rated a better than evens chance to lose his seat on Thursday.

READ MORE: Theresa May in Scotland for election visit

Pete Wishart, the long-serving MP for Perth and North Perthshire, is a 50 per cent chance to lose his seat, per Ladbrokes.

Kirsten Oswald in Renfrewshire East, facing a strong challenge from both the Labour party and the Conservatives, has a 62 per cent chance of losing her seat.

Stuart Donaldson in West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, has only a 20 per cent chance of keeping his seat, which is a top target for the Tories.

So too is the Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk constituency of Callum Kerr, who has a near-certain 88 per cent chance of his majority, the smallest in Scotland, being overturned.

Moray, the seat of the SNP depute leader Angus Robertson, has been arguably the top Tory target at next week’s election, with Ruth Davidson spending entire days in the seat.

After a flurry of back-and-forth betting, Mr Roberston is once again the favourite to retain his seat and is reckoned a 52 per cent chance to cling on.

We previously revealed that the Edinburgh South seat of Ian Murray, Labour’s sole Scottish representative in the last parliament, was the most gambled on constituency in the country.

Matthew Shaddick of Ladbrokes said: “While many long-standing MPs stood down at the end of the last Parliament, there are many familiar faces who may face the ignominy of falling short come Friday morning.”

“It’s still nip and tuck for the likes of Angus Robertson, but punters are backing the end of the line for John Nicolson.”