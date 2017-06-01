GE2017 Poll: Theresa May’s lead falls to just three points

The latest poll has revealed further signs of trouble for Theresa May’s General Election campaign.

Jeremy Corbyn, her opponent in the race for Number 10, has been buoyed by an opinion poll which suggested the Tory lead had been reduced to just three points.

A YouGov poll for The Times, today put the Tories on 42 per cent, down one point since the end of last week, with Labour up three on 39 per cent and the Liberal Democrats down two points on 7 per cent level with Ukip.

In a bid to return Brexit to the heart of the General Election campaign, Mrs May will use a high-profile speech in the North East today to set out her vision of European Union withdrawal as a stepping stone to a successful future.

“The brighter future we want for our country will not just happen,” she will warn.

Prime Minister Theresa May was criticised for not appearing on the BBC debate. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

“This great national moment needs a great national effort in which we pull together with a unity of purpose and - however we voted in the referendum last June - we come together with a determination to make a success of the years ahead.”

The Prime Minister was ridiculed by opponents after refusing to take part in a major TV debate on Tuesday night.

YouGov said Mrs May was still the most favoured choice for prime minister, though her 43 per cent approval rating is the lowest it has ever been. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is on his highest ever rating of 30 percent.

With just a week to go until the ballot opens, Mrs May still seemed well set to win the large overall Commons majority she said she needed when she called the election.

In a poll of polls compiled by election expert John Curtice, the Conservatives were leading 44 points to Labour’s 35 points.

