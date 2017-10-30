Did Winnie Ewing’s Hamilton by-election win transform Scottish politics?

Winnie Ewing was not the first SNP MP to enter the House of Commons. But her victory at the Hamilton by-election on November 2, 1967 was a seismic moment in Scottish political history.

Sir Tom Divine described it as “the most sensational by-election result in Scotland since 1945”.

Winnie Ewing shows off her election deposit after winning the 1967 Hamilton by-election. Her opponents had taunted the SNP candidate before the vote, saying she would struggle to win the 10 per cent of the vote required to retain it. Picture: Crauford Tait/TSPL

The 50th anniversary of the vote offers a fresh opportunity to assess its impact and ask what it means in 2017. A new book by James Mitchell, professor of public policy at the University of Edinburgh, revisits the campaign and seeks to place it in a wider historical and cultural context.

The SNP will host a celebration event in Hamilton on November 4, as well as paying tribute to the groundbreaking MP at the party’s annual St Andrew’s Day dinner.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that Ewing “changed Scotland’s world in 1967”.

“Without her, there never would have been any parliament of any kind to be reconvened,” she continued. “Winnie’s role in Scotland’s national story and her outstanding service is worthy of national celebration.

Winnie Ewing is mobbed by supporters and members of the press ahead of her departure from Waverley station in November 1967. Picture: Crauford Tait/TSPL

“She was a trailblazer for women in Scottish, UK and European politics. Her time in national life was marked with significant successes and by her constant promotion of Scotland’s national interest in Europe, earning her the sobriquet of Madame Ecosse.”

In Hamilton 1967, Professor Mitchell delves into the personal story of Ewing, a 38-year-old solicitor and mother of three young children at the time of her election.

The SNP victory was one of the first cracks to appear in the two-party system that had dominated politics across the UK in the post-war era. “There was nothing inevitable about the SNP victory in Hamilton,” Mitchell said. “The SNP’s candidate and campaign were a perfect match for these turbulent political times.”

The surprise nature of the result is illustrated by a photograph of Ewing taken by The Scotsman the day after the vote. The new MP cheerfully holds up her electoral deposit in cash - which some opponents had predicted she would lose by failing to get 10 per cent of the vote.

In reality, the SNP won 46 per cent - 18,397 votes, giving Ewing a majority of 1,779 over Labour candidate Alexander Wilson. The Nationalists achieved a swing of almost 38 per cent to win a seat they had not even contested at the 1966 general election.

Hamilton was considered as solid a Labour heartland as it was possible to find. What caused voters to flock to a party that was often dismissed as a fringe romantic movement?

One newspaper blamed the result on “a local Labour Party, corrupt and incompetent, (who) surrendered the seat by its own complacency”.

Labour’s campaign was in an awkward position from the off. Hamilton’s long-serving MP, Tom Fraser, resigned in May 1967 to become chairman of the North of Scotland Hydro-Electric Board - less than a year after being returned at the general election.

The SNP was far removed from the slick electoral machine it would later become. Ewing was encouraged to stand by three young members of the Hamilton branch who visited her home in the southside of Glasgow. She later recalled the extent of the party’s ambitions, with the leadership telling her “try to come a good second in order to encourage the members”. She continued: “As ever, I overdid it, and as a result my life changed for ever.”

Her campaign was helped by a formidable army of voluntary campaigners, marshalled by election agent and future SNP national organiser John McAteer.

Ewing’s victory was not predicted. Political pundits were watching for how the Tories performed across the three by-elections taking place on November 2 for signs of recovery following the party’s election defeat in 1966. One report suggested a strong SNP showing in Hamilton would only make Labour’s victory more certain.

“At Westminster only a belief in the incredible allows a win for Mrs Ewing,” the Glasgow Herald wrote before polls opened. The paper noted the odds on Labour candidate Alexander Wilson had narrowed to 10 to one on.

But reporters in the Lanarkshire town did notice that Labour campaign events had been “poorly attended”, while SNP meetings were filled with a “steady number of enthusiastic voters”.

In the end, Ewing won with room to spare. She told a press conference the following day that “no Scottish MP is safe except me” and promised to campaign for a debate on the emigration of Scots to England and abroad.

Ewing failed to hold the seat at the 1970 general election but returned to Westminster as MP for Moray in 1974. She later served as an MEP and MSP before retiring from electoral politics in 2003.

So what did Hamilton achieve? A 1995 profile of Ewing, written to mark her 20th year as an MEP, said “that amazing result has left the Scottish Tories and Labour’s Scottish unionists paying the price to this day because it let loose the genie of Scottish nationalism which continually threatens their precious British nation state.”

Within six months of the Hamilton by-election, Tory leader Ted Heath made his famous Declaration of Perth, in which he provisionally committed the Tories to devolution.

A few months later prime minister Harold Wilson set up a commission to inquire formally into the need for devolution in Scotland and Wales.

Alastair Dunnett, editor of The Scotsman, ruminated on the Hamilton result and decided to commit the newspaper to the devolution cause. He instructed his leader writers to produce a series of articles on the case for devolution. These pieces created so much interest that they were reprinted in booklet form.

But political commnentator David Torrance is more cautious on the Hamilton legacy in 2017. “Ewing’s arrival at Westminster undeniably transformed Scottish politics, whether it had the same impact on Scotland is a moot point,” he wrote. “A lot of Nationalists have a habit of judging their impact by elections won and campaigns fought rather than tangible economic or societal change; inputs rather than outputs.”