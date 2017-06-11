Damian Green appointed First Secretary of State in cabinet reshuffle

Theresa May has appointed Damian Green as First Secretary of State as she reshuffles her top team following her General Election humiliation.

Mr Green, who was previously work and pensions secretary, takes the title generally associated with the role of deputy prime minister.

A long-standing ally of Mrs May, he will also take on the role of Minister for the Cabinet Office.

The Prime Minister has already confirmed five of her most senior ministers in their positions - including Chancellor Philip Hammond and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

There was speculation that she will only been able to carry out limited changes having seen her position seriously weakened by the election result.

The announcement that Mr Hammond - who had been widely tipped for the axe - was carrying on at the Treasury was seen as an indication of the extent to which her position has been undermined.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon and Brexit Secretary David Davis have also been told they will retain their positions.

Arriving through a gateway, which joins Downing Street and the Foreign Office, owing to a cycling event closing much of Whitehall, the first to cross the threshold of Number 10 was Liz Truss.

Despite questions from reporters, she kept quiet as she entered through the black door.

Mr Green followed soon after with Treasury Chief Secretary David Gauke, who is widely regarded as one of the Government’s most effective performers, closely followed by International Trade Secretary Liam Fox.