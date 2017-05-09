Corbyn: I will stay on as Labour leader even if I lose election

Jeremy Corbyn has suggested he will remain as Labour leader even if he fails to gain power in the General Election.

Mr Corbyn was quoted by the BuzzFeed News website as saying would be “carrying on” regardless of the result on June 8.

“I was elected leader of this party and I’ll stay leader of this party,” he told the website.

Mr Corbyn has previously sought to avoid questions about his own future if Labour is defeated.

With the polls suggesting the Conservatives are on course for a commanding victory, Mr Corbyn has been blamed by many Labour MPs for making the party unelectable.

However, he is thought to be under pressure from some on the left to carry on, regardless of the result, as they are desperate not to lose control of the party.

Such a move would, however, trigger a renewed power struggle within the Labour ranks after the battles of the last two summers.

During last year’s leadership contest, shadow chancellor John McDonnell - one of Mr Corbyn’s closest allies - signalled they would both have to stand down if the party lost a general election.

“That would be inevitable, wouldn’t it? Every Labour leader who loses an election usually goes,” he told BBC1’s The Andrew Marr Show.

Labour sources refused to be drawn on the report. One source said they were “focused on winning the General Election” and that anything else was a distraction.