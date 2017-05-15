Conservative manifesto will vow to widen workers’ rights

The Conservative manifesto will include a pledge to keep EU workers’ rights in place after Brexit, it has been confirmed.

Prime Minister Theresa May will unveil a “new deal for workers”, including protections for workers in the “gig economy” and statutory leave for staff who need to look after a family member.

The manifesto will also commit to raising the minimum wage in line with inflation as part of a drive to win over working-class Labour voters.

Mrs May will set out what she claims is the “greatest expansion in workers’ rights by any Conservative government”, including a new right to request leave for training, leave for workers who lose a child and previously-announced pledges to protect pension schemes at companies that go bust.

Workers who have recurring mental health problems will also be promised more rights.

Today Mrs May will say: “I said I would use Brexit to extend the protections and rights that workers enjoy, and our manifesto will deliver exactly that.

“Our plans, backed up with strong and stable leadership, will be the greatest expansion in workers’ rights by any Conservative government in history.

“By working with business, reducing taxes and dealing with the deficit, we have delivered steady improvements to the economic prospects of working people.”

