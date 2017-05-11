Car carrying Jeremy Corbyn runs over cameraman’s foot

Labour’s election campaign suffered another blow after a BBC cameraman’s foot was run over by a car carrying party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Mr Corbyn was arriving for a meeting to agree the party’s General Election manifesto after the entire draft document was leaked to the media.

Giles Wooltorton was injured by the left wheel of the car carrying Mr Corbyn to the meeting. He was hurt as Mr Corbyn’s car drove in through a side entrance to the Institution of Engineering and Technology in Savoy Place, central London, while much of the media was waiting on the street outside the front entrance.

Mr corbyn was pictured looking back through the rear window of the Volkswagen car as it drove on after the incident.

The BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg tended to Mr Wooltorton before an ambulance arrived and he was treated by paramedics.

The cameraman was taken away for treatment as inside, around 80 Labour figures met to agree the final manifesto.

Two police officers arrived on the scene and were speaking to witnesses.

A senior Labour source said the party was “looking into” the incident.