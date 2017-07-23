Brexit ministers ‘mocked’ for being chauffeured in Spanish-built car

Brexit ministers faced claims of hypocrisy after it emerged they have been chauffeured around in a Spanish-built car.

The Department for Exiting the European Union, responsible for protecting Britain’s interests in talks to leave the bloc, said it has been provided with two cars for its ministerial team since its creation in July last year.

One car available to Brexit Secretary David Davis and his three ministerial colleagues was built in Spain and the other in the UK, according to the department.

Liberal Democrat former leader Tim Farron, who unearthed the information via a written parliamentary question, told the Press Association: “The ministers responsible for pushing through an extreme Brexit are being chauffeured around in a car imported from the EU. You couldn’t make it up.

“If the Brexiteers have their way and we leave the single market, new cars imported from Europe will cost around £1,500 more.

“The sad truth is it’s people across the country who will suffer most from an extreme Brexit, not these hypocritical Government ministers.

“That’s why we need to hold them to account and give the people the final say.”

Brexit minister Steve Baker, in reply to Mr Farron’s written question, said: “Since the department’s creation in July 2016, two cars have been provided from the Government Car Service for use by the secretary of state and ministers.

“One car was built in the UK, and the other was built in Spain.”

The Department for International Trade confirmed its ministers, which include secretary of state Liam Fox, have had access to one UK-built car.

International Trade minister Greg Hands told Lib Dem MP Mr Farron: “Since the department’s creation in July 2016, one car has been provided as part of the department pool car services.

“This car was manufactured and built in the UK.”

The Government Car Service aims to allow ministers to concentrate on their work while being transported around.