Boris Johnson branded a ‘pillock’ in TV spat with Labour MP

BORIS Johnson was branded a “pillock” after apparently shoving Labour’s election co-ordinator in an on-air clash.

Andrew Gwynne crashed a live interview the Foreign Secretary was giving on Sky News and the pair went on to argue about a range of policies.

It follows a similar spat between the pair on Monday evening before the Sky News leaders’ event.

While Mr Johnson talked to the channel before the leaders’ BBC Question Time on Friday, his Labour rival shouted: “Long time no see. Why wouldn’t you go head to head with me today, Boris?”

Mr Johnson responded: “I’m being heckled by some Labour MP whose name ... Andrew Gwynne.

“If he wants to come and join me, come on then you big girl’s blouse, come on then.”

Mr Johnson said the Labour MP had requested a joint appearance, adding: “I’m not one to crowd him out”.

The Foreign Secretary appeared to shove Mr Gwynne, prompting the Labour MP to respond: “Don’t be a pillock.”