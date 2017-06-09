Armed police at Scottish election count to combat terror threat

ARMED police are on duty at a number of Scottish election counts as Britain remains on terror alert.

Armed officers are present at a Scottish counting station as steps are taken to increase security after the recent terror attacks in Manchester and London.

Police with guns have been spotted at the Falkirk constituency count which is taking place inside Grangemouth Sports Complex.

Armed officers were also present at a number of polling stations across the country yesterday as the general public went to cast their votes.

Although police are always on duty during the vote counting process it is believed to be the first time armed colleagues have been deployed.

Across the country votes are being counted to elect MPs to 650 seats at Westminster.