1,500 attend pro-independence rally in Glasgow

Independence supporters have held a rally almost three years on from Scotland’s referendum.
Police Scotland estimated around 1,500 people attended the event in George Square Glasgow, the scene of a number of rallies on the eve of the 2014 vote.
READ MORE: Scottish Government release statement on Catalonia referendum
It was organised by Hope Over Fear who campaign for a “radical independent Scotland”.
The event featured music and speeches from campaigners such as Tommy Sheridan.
READ MORE: Alex Salmond: Independent Scotland would join EFTA quickly
Hope Over Fear said it will hold an event around September 18 every year “until Scotland achieves its independence”.
Following the general election, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans for a second referendum were being put on hold.
She said it is still ‘’likely’’ there could be another ballot before 2021, but told the Scottish Parliament she was going to ‘’reset’’ the timetable which could have seen a referendum take place between autumn next year and spring 2019.
A police spokeswoman said the rally passed off peacefully.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scotsman means you're ok with our terms and conditions.