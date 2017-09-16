1,500 attend pro-independence rally in Glasgow

Have your say

Independence supporters have held a rally almost three years on from Scotland’s referendum.

Police Scotland estimated around 1,500 people attended the event in George Square Glasgow, the scene of a number of rallies on the eve of the 2014 vote.

The march comes days before the 3rd anniversary of th Scottish Independance referendum 2014.

It was organised by Hope Over Fear who campaign for a “radical independent Scotland”.

The event featured music and speeches from campaigners such as Tommy Sheridan.

Hope Over Fear said it will hold an event around September 18 every year “until Scotland achieves its independence”.

Following the general election, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans for a second referendum were being put on hold.

She said it is still ‘’likely’’ there could be another ballot before 2021, but told the Scottish Parliament she was going to ‘’reset’’ the timetable which could have seen a referendum take place between autumn next year and spring 2019.

A police spokeswoman said the rally passed off peacefully.