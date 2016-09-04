Former treasurer of Kezia Dugdale’s local Labour party admits embezzlement

THE treasurer of Kezia Dugdale’s local Labour party has admitted embezzling £4,600 from constituency coffers.

Karen Rennie was suspended from the Edinburgh Eastern party while the inquiry was carried out and has now left the party.

It was first reported in July 2014 that Labour had launched an internal investigation into the constituency party’s finances amid claims of a £10,000 black hole.

The Evening News then told how Labour activists called in the police after getting fed-up waiting for party bosses to investigate.

The Sunday Herald reported today that Rennie, who lives in Portobello, was charged with embezzling £4,600 as treasurer of the local party and pleaded guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

The sheriff is awaiting background reports ahead of sentencing.

A Labour spokesperson was quoted as saying: “She is no longer a party member.”