Former Salmond adviser Alex Bell brands SNP budget ‘cowardly’

The SNP Government has been branded “cowards” by one of its own former advisers after its budget last week.

Nicola Sturgeon has come under fire for failing to use Holyrood’s new powers to help fight austerity by former SNP adviser Alex Bell.

“Cowards one and all,” he said in a newspaper column yesterday.

“The Scottish Government had the means to help Scotland, and chose not to.”

Tory finance spokesman Murdo Fraser said it was an “extraordinary attack”.

Scottish ministers say they have not passed on a change in thresholds to middle-earners north of the border which means those earning over £43,000 will pay £341 more annually than in England.