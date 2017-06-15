FMQS: Nicola Sturgeon pursuing “sinking” indyref2 dream

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of ignoring the Scottish people by attempting to “refloat” her “sinking dream” of independence.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson stepped up her calls for the First Minister to dump her second referendum proposal at a the first First Minister’s Questions following the General Election.

Ms Davidson pointed out that the SNP had lost half a million votes and 21 MPs last week after putting her indyref2 plans “at the heart” of her Nationalists’ campaign.

But Ms Sturgeon said the SNP won the election in Scotland and had taken more seats than the other parties put together.

READ MORE: Grenfell Tower fire: Death toll rises to 17

The First Minister said the result had been achieved after the SNP had been “clear in our view that the people of Scotland should have a choice at the end of the Brexit process”.

She went on to repeat her pledge to “reflect” on the indyref2 position and would set out her views once she had considered the interests of the SNP and the country as a whole.

READ MORE: Poll: 60% want Nicola Sturgeon to ditch indyref2

Ms Davidson quoted a Survation Poll which said 60 per cent of Scots did not want another independence referendum and said: “This has got nothing to do with listening to the people. It is all about how she can find a way to refloat or rebrand her sinking dream of independence. The people of Scotland just want to put it behind us. She said she is listening to the folk of Scotland and so she should. Her referendum isn’t wanted so will she ditch it now?”

Earlier the SNP leader had reacted to criticism of her indyref proposal by attacking the approach taken towards Brexit by the Conservative Party.

Ms Sturgeon said: “On Monday this hapless UK Government is about to start a formal negotiation with the EU with no mandate for its hard Brexit position, no consensus even within its own ranks about what it is it is trying to achieve let alone in the country more widely.

“In four days time we are going to be led off the cliff edge by a Tory Government devoid of legitimacy, credibility and utterly clueless about what it is trying to achieve. That is the real and present danger to Scottish jobs, investment and living standards. So any politician with the national interest rather than just party interest at heart will be focussed on trying to protect Scotland from a disaster the Tories are in the process of leading us into and that is what I am focussed on doing.”

Later the Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald asked the First Minister if work on a second referendum “would now cease?”

Mr Macdonald said: “Given that the First Minister has said that she wants to be involved in negotiating Brexit on behalf of the UK. Will she not now recognise that she cannot possibly be sitting at the top table and heading for the exit at one and the same time?”

Remarkable Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland