FMQs: Dugdale and Sturgeon in fresh clash over indyref2

Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale today clashed in the Scottish Parliament over controversial claims by the SNP leader that her Labour counterpart privately backed a second independence referendum.

Ms Dugdale was even reprimanded by Holyrood's Presiding officer Ken Macintosh when she accused Ms Sturgeon of "fibs" and "not telling the truth" at First Minister's Questions today.

The SNP leader had launched a staunch defence of her claims that Ms Dugdale had backed a second referendum during a private conversation between the pair which were revealed in a live televised election debate on Tuesday night.

The Labour leader today described Ms Sturgeon's description of NHS staffing as "the latest fib by the First Minister." After a reprimand from the Presiding Officer, she branded it "other stuff she's not told the truth about."

Mr Macintosh again stepped in adding: "Ms Dugdale the point here is to be respectful and courteous to other members and not impugn their character. I recognise there is a disagreement about accuracy but do not impugn someone else's character in the chamber."

The Labour leader had stated; "If the last 24 hours show us anything it's that this First Minister will say anything to deflect from the SNP's appalling record."

But this brought a stinging response from the First Minister about the private phone conversation between pair the day after the Brexit vote when she alleges Ms Dugdale said Labour could no longer oppose a second referendum on Scottish independence.

Ms Sturgeon said today: "I know what was said in that conversation and so does she. And I'm standing here in the chamber of the Scottish Parliament and I am certain of what was said.

"And do you know what, there is nothing wrong whatsoever with Kezia Dugdale having changed her mind since then. What is wrong is that Kezia Dugdale, having held that view, to suggest to people who still hold that view are somehow expressing something unthinkable, that's what I think is not legitimate."

The row was picked on by Tory leader Ruth Davidson who said the First Minister can now no longer be trusted.

"Everybody now knows don't have a private chat with this First Minister because if it suits her purposes everybody will get to hear about it," she said.