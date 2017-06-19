Finsbury Park Mosque: Nicola Sturgeon condemns ‘horrific’ attack

Nicola Sturgeon has condemned the attack outside a London mosque which left one dead and several injured.

The First Minister issued a statement after chairng a Scottish Government resilience (SGORR) meeting following the terrorist attack in Finsbury Park, in the north of the capital, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney, justice secretary Michael Matheson, communities secretary Angela Constance and senior Police Scotland representatives took part in the meeting.

The First Minister said: “This was a horrific attack and my thoughts go out to everyone who has been affected. I know that everyone will be saddened to see yet another terrorist attack.

“I convened a resilience meeting this afternoon to ensure that we are closely monitoring the situation. While there is no intelligence of any specific threat to Scotland, Police Scotland remain vigilant and visible across communities to provide reassurance to members of the public.

“Muslim communities will understandably be anxious just now and it is in these moments that we must come together as a country and unite against extremism and hate from wherever it comes.”

Police Scotland has confirmed it will have an increased presence at the country’s 84 mosques to provide reassurance to local communities.

Assistant Chief Constable Nelson Telfer said: “There is no specific threat to Scotland, however, Police Scotland is increasing armed patrols in response to the attack in London.

“We continue to engage with all communities providing reassurance and appropriate support.

“Communities absolutely do defeat terrorism: if you see or hear something that could be terrorist related, act on your instincts and call the police on 101 or, in emergency 999, or in confidence on 0800 789 321.”

