Faslane investment deal ‘will benefit the wider community’

The billion-pound development of HM Naval Base Clyde will be a catalyst for growth and regeneration in the wider community, Scottish Secretary David Mundell has said.

The Ministry of Defence is investing in developing the base as the Royal Navy submarine centre of specialisation, which will see all UK attack submarines based in Argyll and Bute by 2020 and the eventual arrival of the Dreadnought class of ballistic submarines.

The UK government, Royal Navy and Argyll and Bute Community Planning Partnership have now signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreeing to work together in delivering infrastructure and opportunities for Royal Navy families and local people to live and work together.

Mr Mundell, who witnessed the signing of the MOU, said: “The UK’s entire submarine fleet will be based at Faslane by 2020.

“This will reinforce Scotland’s vital role in protecting our country and guarantee skilled, secure jobs on the Clyde for years to come.

“We must ensure this investment in the base is also a catalyst for growth and regeneration in the wider community.

“Today’s agreement will deliver new housing and improved infrastructure, ensuring people in Argyll and Bute benefit directly from hosting the base.”

Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon on Friday announced £1.3 billion for upgrades to HM Naval Base Clyde’s waterfront, engineering support, accommodation and security in advance of the Dreadnought class of deterrent submarines arriving in Scotland from the early 2030s.

The number of staff at the base will rise from 6,800 to an eventual population of 8,200. The construction phases are expected to support a further 1,000 contractor jobs.

Councillor Dick Walsh, leader of Argyll and Bute Council and chair of the Argyll and Bute Community Planning Partnership, said: “Helensburgh and its surrounding areas offer great benefits as a place to live, work and visit, and we very much look forward to welcoming new Navy friends and neighbours.”