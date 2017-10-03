Fan behaviour has 'improved greatly' since Football Act

The behaviour of football fans has “improved greatly” since the introduction of controversial legislation, it has been claimed.

Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins told the Scottish Parliament’s justice committee there was “no doubt” the conduct of supporters had got better, but he said the change was not simply due to the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act.

MSPs are taking evidence on the legislation, which was introduced in 2012, amid an attempt by Labour MSP James Kelly to have it repealed.

Mr Higgins said there were a total of 191 arrests for all offences in Scottish football grounds in 2016/17 – the equivalent of 0.05 per cent of those who paid to watch games that season.

And he said every club in Scotland had hosted a police-free match, with the exception of the two Old Firm clubs.

He said arrests had been in connection with pro-IRA banners and Rangers fans singing The Billy Boys with references to “Fenian blood”, but he admitted those arrests would continue to be made should the legislation be repealed.

The Offensive Behaviour Act was passed in the last parliament after the SNP used its majority to vote the bill through despite a lack of support from other parties.

After losing the majority at the 2016 Holyrood election, the nationalists suffered a symbolic defeat last year when Tory, Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green MSPs backed a motion calling for its repeal.

Supporters of the legislation argue it helps deter fans from sectarian behaviour while those against it claim the legislation is unwieldy with some fans feeling unnecessarily criminalised.

