Expanding Scottish firms to be exempt from rates rise for year

New rates relief measures to help businesses expand have been announced by the Finance Secretary Derek Mackay.

Under the so-called business growth accelerator scheme, firms will be exempt from rates increases for 12 months after they improve or expand their premises.

New build properties will also be free from rates until they are occupied for the first time.

“This will mark Scotland as the most competitive place in the UK for business to grow and invest,” Mr Mackay told MSPs.

He announced the measures - to be introduced from April next year - as he set out the Scottish Government’s response to the Barclay review of business rates in a statement at Holyrood.

He said the government intended to implement the vast majority of its recommendations.

These also included a review of the small business bonus scheme which exempts up to 100,000 properties with lower rental valuations, and a cut to 1.3p for the supplementary charge for large business premises - if the move should become affordable over the course of the parliament.

However Mr Mackay said some of the recommendations, such as an overhaul of charity relief, “merit further thought and engagement”.

The review recommended that leisure centres, some golf clubs, private schools and universities should be brought fully under the business rates system rather than enjoy exemptions under their charitable status.

“On each of those areas I will continue engagement to fully understand the impact of and any wider implications and possible unintended consequences in these areas before outlining my position in the implementation plan I propose to publish later this year,” Mr Mackay said.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon previously announced that four recommendations from the review would be taken forward immediately as part of her programme for government.

These included a new relief for day nurseries which Mr Mackay confirmed would be a full 100% relief commencing from April 1.

The government also vowed to take forward the expansion of the Fresh Start relief scheme aimed at bringing empty properties back into use.

Mr Mackay said the relief would be increased from 50% to 100% for the first year of new occupation, and would be available after a property has been empty for six months rather than the current 12.

It will also apply to all types of property, including industrial, he said.

He concluded: “My message to business after announcing this package is clear, come to Scotland, invest in Scotland and grow your business in Scotland.”

Mr Mackay also confirmed a cap in rate rises for the hospitality sector and offices in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, first announced in February, will continue next year with an additional 12.5% cap in real terms.

Pressed by Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie, the finance secretary told the chamber he expected the cost of the measures the government was taking forward to be in the region of £80 million.

Labour’s Jackie Baillie noted the Barclay review was tasked with drawing up proposals that were revenue neutral and said Mr Mackay had given “no indication of revenue raising measures” in his statement.

“Is it still revenue neutral and do you therefore anticipate the gap being taken up by sports clubs, local authority arms length organisations and others?” she said.

In response Mr Mackay said: “It’s correct to say that the remit of the Barclay panel was to be revenue neutral but the decisions that the government takes will be taken in accordance with the budget and the negotiations that I have.

“It will be for parliament to ultimately to approve the budget.”

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser said ending rates relief for sports clubs and local authority leisure centres “would undermine Scottish Government policy in encouraging active lifestyles and tackling obesity”.

He urged the finance secretary to rule out what he described as “this damaging SNP swim tax”.