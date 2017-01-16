Ex-Ukip chairman Arthur Thackeray admits making vulgar calls

The former chairman of Ukip in Scotland yesterday pled guilty to making a string of vulgar phone calls to women.

Arthur Misty Thackeray, 55, admitted carrying out ten sexual offences charges between October 2007 and December 2015 involving ten different women.

The calls took place at his home in Glasgow’s east end, at Colme Street, Edinburgh and elsewhere.

The court heard that none of the women knew Thackeray or knew how he got their numbers, but it is believed he took some from posters advertising slimming classes and one from a sales advert in a shop window.

Thackeray pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to nine charges of sending, or directing “sexual verbal communication” between 1 December 2010 and 19 December 2015. Sentence was deferred.