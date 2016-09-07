‘EU elite aimed to end national identities’ claims Hungarian PM

The Hungarian prime minister has said Europe needs a “counter-revolutionary culture” to reject the notion of a “European identity”.

Viktor Orban said that for the past two decades the European elite had tried to eliminate national identities and replace them with a common European one.

But following the UK’s Brexit referendum, now was the time to assert national identities and culture, the Hungarian leader told an audience in Poland.

“For 20 years there was a generation of European leaders who had the ‘secret dream’ that the establishment of the EU would lead to member states forgetting their national and religious identities,” said Mr Orban.

“They said it was not ‘modern’ to be Polish, Czech or Hungarian, or it was not ‘modern’ to be a Christian. But the British said ‘no’. They wanted to be British,” he said. “And this is the moment for the possibility of a counter-revolutionary culture. This is the great moment.”

The Hungarian prime minister explained that Europe now had to assert and protect its “national values and religious identities,” and shun reject attempts to build a European identity.

He also claimed that the recent economic success of both Poland and Hungary could, in part, be attributed to their promotion of national values.

“The stronger the national identity the greater efficiency of the state,” he continued, adding that “no European identity could replace a national one.”

Mr Orban has a battle-hardened reputation for being an arch-critic of the EU, and he was joined in his calls for a counter revolution by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party.

The Pole is a seen as a natural ideological ally of Mr Orban and he has helped align Polish European policy with that of Hungary’s with calls for a rejection of any moves to forge a closer and tighter union, and the promotion of an EU that listens and responds to what European people want.

Both have warned that a failure to do this could fuel further public discontent with the EU and prompt people in other member countries to call for referendums on continued membership.

The two countries have claimed an EU plan to force member states to take quotas of migrants as a perfect example of Brussels foisting unwanted policies on people.